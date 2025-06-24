International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.5% during the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $542.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.91.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,890 shares of company stock worth $27,003,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

