GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 427 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $41.74.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

