Financial Survey: Montauk Renewables (MNTK) versus Its Competitors

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Montauk Renewables to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Montauk Renewables and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 3 0 0 2.00 Montauk Renewables Competitors 251 972 1620 50 2.51

Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 3.72%. Given Montauk Renewables’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Montauk Renewables and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 4.13% 2.84% 2.06% Montauk Renewables Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Volatility and Risk

Montauk Renewables has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montauk Renewables’ rivals have a beta of -72.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 7,377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Montauk Renewables and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $175.74 million $9.73 million 41.60 Montauk Renewables Competitors $3.69 billion $332.42 million 10.47

Montauk Renewables’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Montauk Renewables. Montauk Renewables is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.