XML Financial LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $189,930,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.