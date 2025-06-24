Informatica (NYSE:INFA) & Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Critical Review

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Informatica and Hello Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Informatica alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Informatica $1.64 billion 4.46 $9.93 million $0.03 805.17 Hello Group $1.45 billion 0.70 $142.42 million $1.30 6.46

Profitability

Hello Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Informatica. Hello Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Informatica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Informatica and Hello Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Informatica 0.12% 5.89% 2.66% Hello Group 9.36% 15.51% 9.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Informatica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Informatica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Informatica and Hello Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Informatica 0 16 1 0 2.06 Hello Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Informatica currently has a consensus price target of $24.46, indicating a potential upside of 1.27%. Hello Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Hello Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Informatica.

Volatility & Risk

Informatica has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hello Group has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hello Group beats Informatica on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data. The company's platform also includes customer and business 360 application that allow business analysts to create 360-degree views of business data domains like customer, product, supplier, reference, and finance with simplified business user experiences; data catalog products that enables customers to quickly find, access, and understand enterprise data using a simple Google-like search experience; governance and privacy products that help users define policies, govern data, and ensure compliance with industry and corporate policies; and a data marketplace that delivers cloud shopping experience for data consumers and enables data sharing and AI models across organizations to facilitate data-driven decision making. It also offers maintenance and professional services. The company sells its products through its direct sales team. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.