iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Lessened by Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,353,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,483.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,834,000 after buying an additional 482,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after buying an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,675,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,003,000 after acquiring an additional 133,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $278.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.19 and a 12-month high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

