JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company's stock after selling 201 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,686,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 750,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,354,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,604,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 411,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 405,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

