Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price target (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.58.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $348.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.58, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.14 and a 200 day moving average of $331.42. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

