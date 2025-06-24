Chapin Davis Inc. Buys New Shares in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 66,255.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $298.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,360,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,208.14. This trade represents a 6.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

