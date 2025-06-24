Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGRW. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1%

TGRW opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.