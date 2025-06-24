Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,485 Shares of Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procure Space ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Procure Space ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000.

Procure Space ETF stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

