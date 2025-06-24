Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,975 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $457.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $535.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.17.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

