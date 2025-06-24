Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.