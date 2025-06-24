Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSVM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,226.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period.

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $591.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

