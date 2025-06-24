Insider Buying: Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Christopher Hanna acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $14,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,873.20. This represents a 22.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Christopher Hanna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, May 20th, Mark Christopher Hanna bought 2,001 shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $10,165.08.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 million, a PE ratio of 468.47 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.90% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.