GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,837 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after buying an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,771,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,463,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,874,000 after purchasing an additional 235,409 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.7%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

View Our Latest Report on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.