Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 50,468 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $200,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:PG opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $377.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

