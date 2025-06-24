Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Guidewire Software worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total transaction of $258,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,309.13. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,829,438.50. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,160 shares of company stock worth $3,542,237. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $231.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $238.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 595.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

