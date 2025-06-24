Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,733 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $72,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $440,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

