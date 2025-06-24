Community Financial Services Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $192.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

