AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4,136.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $837.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.