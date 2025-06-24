4,763 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VGLT opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $63.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2097 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

