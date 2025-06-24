Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $74.74 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 885,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,741 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $74,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $144.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $330.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.35, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.14 per share, with a total value of $1,161,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,816.84. This trade represents a 20.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

