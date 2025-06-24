Narwhal Capital Management Makes New $533,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $4,366,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

