Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 80,328 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,328 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

