Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Cut by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,934 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,052,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,988,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.