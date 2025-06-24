15,100 Shares in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) Bought by APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. GDS makes up approximately 0.2% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,341 shares in the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $41,472,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,289 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in GDS by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,926,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,059,000 after purchasing an additional 922,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $18,655,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. GDS Holdings has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.70. GDS had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $375.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

