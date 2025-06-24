Keystone Financial Services Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Keystone Financial Services reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $909,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Enbridge by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,047,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621,425 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,718,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enbridge by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,684 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $180,941,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

