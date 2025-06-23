XML Financial LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,735,000 after purchasing an additional 771,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,432,000 after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 559,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,962 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

