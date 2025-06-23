JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stake Boosted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $18,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,039,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,197,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25,307.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,710 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,094,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 866,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.