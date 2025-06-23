Comparing Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) & SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) and SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and SunHydrogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 SunHydrogen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.65%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than SunHydrogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

47.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of SunHydrogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of SunHydrogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and SunHydrogen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $509.05 million 0.00 -$614.30 million ($163.07) -0.02 SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -1.40

SunHydrogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. SunHydrogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and SunHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -111.66% N/A -93.80% SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies beats SunHydrogen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc. and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc. in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Coralville, Iowa.

