Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after buying an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,984,000 after acquiring an additional 72,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,899,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:DHI opened at $124.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

