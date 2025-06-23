Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,654,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,496,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 138,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,959,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $149.66. The firm has a market cap of $474.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.99 and its 200-day moving average is $133.86.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

