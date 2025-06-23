Center for Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.63 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
