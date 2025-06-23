Center for Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.63 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.