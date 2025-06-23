Illumine Investment Management LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Illumine Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE ETD opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Insider Activity at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,611,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,649.25. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,366 shares of company stock worth $568,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

