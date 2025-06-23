Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $721,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

