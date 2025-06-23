8,205 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Purchased by Centerpoint Advisory Group

Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 167,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,716,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $82.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.48 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

