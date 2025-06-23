Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.25 Million in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. Global X Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,252,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,115,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 48,302 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $36.81.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

