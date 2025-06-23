The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Increased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.2%

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $97.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.85. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.