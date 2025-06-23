Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.99 Million in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Simplify MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTBA. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 158,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $49.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

