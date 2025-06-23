5,201 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Affirm by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,264,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,747,000 after purchasing an additional 470,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,568,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,339,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,861,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,198,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,892 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $62.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.52, a P/E/G ratio of 127.78 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,207.42. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,493. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,677 shares of company stock worth $1,703,245. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

