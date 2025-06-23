Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.2% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $198.93 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.40 and its 200 day moving average is $196.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.