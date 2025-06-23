M3 Advisory Group LLC Acquires 210 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 0.9% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $90.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

