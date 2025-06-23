monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $280.46 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $188.01 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 286.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on monday.com from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.09.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

