Promising Fintech Stocks To Watch Today – June 20th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, PPDAI Group, DeFi Development, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, WEX, and Carlyle Group are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,400.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,379.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,085.56. The stock has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,563.21 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,918,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,656,916. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.28.

PPDAI Group (FINV)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Shares of FINV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,775,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,898. PPDAI Group has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

DeFi Development stock traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.55. 1,780,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.09 and a beta of -6.96. DeFi Development has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Shares of KSPI traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,017. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.04. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

WEX traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.30. WEX has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Carlyle Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50.

