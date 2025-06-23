Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – June 20th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oscar Health, Oklo, D-Wave Quantum, and Marathon Digital are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 162,986,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,980,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Oscar Health (OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Shares of OSCR traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 61,389,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,508. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $59.19. 9,941,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,920,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 35,915,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,385,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.49. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,751,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,099,500. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Further Reading