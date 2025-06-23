Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,360 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,434,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,404,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,794,000 after buying an additional 372,471 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,962,000 after buying an additional 418,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,452,000 after buying an additional 1,018,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,048,000 after buying an additional 596,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $61.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.