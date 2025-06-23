Rodgers & Associates LTD Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.