Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

MMC opened at $216.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

