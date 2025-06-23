Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 637 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IWF opened at $403.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

